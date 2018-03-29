New book unveils the secrets of Bob, 90

A respected 90-year-old Aislaby villager who has his own table, King’s Corner, in his local pub, has finally freed himself of years of secrecy by revealing all in a new book.

Bob King, a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, is well-known and respected in the village for his generosity.

His house, known as The King’s Arms, never closes – and the drinks are free, while he can frequently be seen entertaining at the King’s Corner at The Forge.

Mr King, who was well educated and successful in his career, working his way up from a lowly position to become General Manager of Skinningrove Steelworks, donates handsomely to the church and village hall – but who is he?

He evades questions about his origins, clearly wanting them veiled in secrecy, even from his family.

Of what could a decent man be so ashamed?

His book To Tell You The Truth... reveals answers to these questions with pathos, candour and humour.

Mr King said that at the advanced age of 90, he felt an urge to free himself of the burden of lifelong deception and record the truth.

His intention was to leave a scruffy manuscript to be discovered on his demise, but it turned out differently.

The book reveals all, from a heart-breaking upbringing in poverty in which he and his siblings were abandoned, to the changes wrought on him by joining the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

To Tell You The Truth, rated by one reader as “a moving account of Bob’s early life” is available through Austin Macauley Publishers, and costs £10.99.