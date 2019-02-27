New band added to Scarborough Jazz Festival line up - early bird ticket offer now open

The line-up for this year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival is complete thanks to an exciting addition.

WWe wanted something special to fill a gap in the Friday afternoon programme,’ said festival director Mike Gordon. "And I think we’ve got it with the seven-piece band Wild Card.

"Their music is dynamic, exuberant and flamboyant appealing to jazz fans and more mainstream music lovers alike."

Critically acclaimed guitarist Clement Regert's Wild Card is a melting pot of musical ideas, fusing urban rhythms and grooves with a Latin attitude.

Trumpet, sax, trombone, guitar, Hammond organ, drums, and American vocalist Corina Kwami. should have a tremendous impact in the Spa Grand Hall.

Wild Card have made a name for themselves on the European jazz scene in the last few years and have a residency upstairs at Ronnie Scotts.

This year’s festival takes place at Scarborough Spa over the weekend of September 20 to 22.

Earlybird weekend tickets are now on sale, priced at £90 until March 31.

The line-up

Alan Barnes + 11

Alec Dankworth’s ‘Spanish Accents’

Bonsai (formally Jam Experiment)

Clark Tracey Quintet

Dave Newton

Freddie Gavita Quartet

Jasmine

Jeremy Sassoon’s Ray Charles Project

Jim Mullen’s Volunteers

John Law Quartet

Kate Peter’s Big Band

Liane Carroll

New Jazz Extempore

Partisans

Sam Rapley’s Fabled

Tony Kofi Quartet

Wild Card

Tickets can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughjazzfestival.co.uk