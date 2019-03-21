Neve and her team in British finals

Huge congratulations to Neve Eddon, who recently competed in British Gymnastic’s TeamGym Northern Qualifiers.

Neve and the team scored the highest marks of the day, putting them through to the British National Competition in July.

Since then Neve has been put forward for zonal days which involve 10 trial days, developing new skills with a view to being selected for TEAM GB squad later this year.

She then has the possibility of being selected for Team GB and competing in the European championships.

Neve is one of Fyling Hall’s proud recipients of last year’s Citizens of the Future Scholarship.

What an example she is setting!

In the words of Neve’s father: “Hard work truly does pay off.

“We are grateful to her Scarborough Gymnastics Academy and also Fyling Hall for their support.”