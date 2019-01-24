NatWest Bank chippy plans - call to Whitby’s fish restaurant owners to unite and take a stand

There’s good news for all of us who are so vehemently opposed to the NatWest Bank becoming a fish and chip place.

Whitby Town Council has voted in favour of the “change of use” application.

Terrific!

Let’s hope that Scarborough Borough Council behaves as it usually does - and doesn’t take any notice of what Whitby says.

Meanwhile, in a bid to add power to the voice of the people, it might be a good idea for every fish and chip owner in town - from the most expensive restaurant to the most humble of take-aways - to band together and form what surely would be a highly influential consortium to fight the unneeded, the unwanted Papas.

And, by the way: last week’s don’t “cod” me letter from Michael Kilpatrick was so good, so funny - and so on point.

If only Scarborough Borough Council would show as much style, skill and understanding in making their decision.

Maggie Hall

Sandgate

Whitby