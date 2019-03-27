National Park looks to create extra 132 wildlife corridors

A number of key priorities have been highlighted in the North York Moors National Park’s business plan for the next two years.

The creation of wildlife corridors, restoration of historic woodlands, and increasing the number of volunteers by 5,000 days a year by 2021 top the list of the park’s aims.

Chief Executive Andy Wilson said that of the 54 objectives some 35 have either been achieved or made substantial progress.

He said the authority is set to exceed its target of winning £6million in external income to help achieve its objectives.

Some 132 potential wildlife corridors have been identified. In addition planting hedges, tree planting, riverside fencing and grassland management is being carried out to create the corridors while work is underway on some 200 hectares of ancient woodland.

Priority is also being given to rights of way and making them easy to use for disabled people.

The park, which has just been named as the National Park of the Year by viewers of the BBC Countryfile programme, is to work with landowners and farmers on “practical solutions” as a result of Brexit and national policy changes.

Mr Wilson said: “Various strands of work are being pursued at a time of deep uncertainty in relation to policy changes that could have major impacts on the National Park.”

He said the authority aims to inspire more young people to understand and experience the moors by making some 18,000 contacts with them through the education service.