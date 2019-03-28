Name of Whitby’s new Dracula-themed cafe ‘a step too far’

Am I the only Whitby person who finds the proposed name for the new cafe to be opened on Skinner Street quite offensive.

The phrase ‘Bloody Minded’ has two connotations.

Firstly, to many people the word bloody used in this way would be seen as a swear word.

Secondly, the phrase itself is defined in the dictionary as ‘obstinate, deliberately unhelpful or obstructive’.

The name bears no relationship to the type of premises this it is intended to be.

I expect the persons who thought up the name intend it to be a play on words.

Sell items inside the shop under whatever names seem appropriate as people do not have to enter these premises, but to have it emblazoned across a shop on one of Whitby’s main shopping streets is a step too far.

Pat Pearson

Bagdale

Whitby