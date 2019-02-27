Name a beer and win tickets to ocean exploration event

Books by the Beach and award-winning Wold Top Brewery working in partnership for the sixth year.

Hunmanby-based Wold Top brews superior quality beer from home-grown barley and filtered water from the Yorkshire Wolds.

Each year the brewery and festival set up a beer naming competition together and a bottle of the winning beer is part of each visiting author’s goody bag.

The competition has a different theme every year and Heather French, festival director and Kate Balchin, brewery manager are looking forward to judging this year’s contest when the theme is Exploration.

Heather said: “This April we have a number of events featuring explorers and discoveries in different shapes and forms.

“So Kate and I agreed that with headliner Sir Michael Palin’s tales of polar voyages and Dr Jon Copley’s Ask an Ocean Explorer event, it seemed the perfect theme. “It’s always great fun and I’m sure we’ll have lots of imaginative entries.

“So if you’re thinking underwater, over mountains, under ice or even out in space, please send your ‘Explorer’ beer entry to Sue Wilkinson at The Scarborough News for chance to be this year’s winner.”

The prize winning entry will receive a presentation pack of Wold Top beers and two complimentary tickets for Ask an Ocean Explorer event on Thursday April 11 at Scarborough Library at 7.30pm.

Their prize winning ale will be the taste on everyone’s lips during this year’s Books by the Beach.

Books by the Beach runs from Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14.

Michael Palin’s event at the Spa is sold out as it Tom Nancollas’ event Seashaken Houses at Scarborough Lighthouse.

Among the guests this year are Scarborough-based Egyptologist Joann Fletcher who opens the event.

Send your entries to Sue Wilkinson, The Scarborough News, Newchase Court, Hopper Hill, Eastfield, YO11 3YS.

Email her at sue.wilkinson@jpimedia.co.uk

The deadline for entry date is Friday March 15.