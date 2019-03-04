Mystical tale of goddesses set to folk music hits the stage

The Goddess of Spring - a seasonal, mystical tale is about to give a boost to a family cause.

The original story, written by Brenda Stott, will be e co-narrated by Ryedale-based playwright Libby Pearson and Brenda, with songs, tunes and musical accompaniment from members of local folk bands,the Fine Companions and Malarkey.

The audience will hear how the old guard of gods and goddesses are defunct and have been replaced by fourgoddesses, one for each season.

The vengeful, cruel Goddess of Winter currently reigns supreme but her rule is coming to an end and it is time for gentle, nurturing spring to take command.

However, winter will not give in without a fight and the battle which ensues takes deities and mortals to the brink of destruction.

Libby Pearson said “I am thrilled to be involved in this evening of storytelling and music. Carefully chosen, beautiful tunes and songs from the folk genre weave through the narrated magical story, combining ancient myth with modern day realism.”

The profits will be donated to Ryedale Special Families and Malton Museum.

The performance takes place on Saturday April 13 at Hovingham Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets, £9, (£5 under 16) are on sale at Hovingham Village Stores, by phone – 01653 690212 and 01653 669107 or purchased on the door.

They will also be on sale at the Hovingham Village Market on Saturday April 6.