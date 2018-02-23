Music: Folk and soul singer Charlie Austen to support Glenn Tilbrook at Whitby gig

Glenn Tilbrook

Whitby Pavilion, Friday March 16 at 7.30pm

Folk and soul singer Charlie Austen will support Glenn Tilbrook at his date at Whitby Pavilion next month.

The Squeeze frontman brings his solo show to the Pavilion Theatre on Friday March 16.

He has selected one of his protégés to open up the evening.

Charlie Austen entered the scene as featured vocalist for cult blues legends Nine Below Zero, after catching the attention of Glenn and Dennis Greaves at a local jam.

Many high profile gigs have followed, from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall, with many more on the horizon.

Charlie’s own music is a brand of finger-picking folk-soul, emphasising carefully crafted lyrics, intricate guitar parts and unusual melodies to suit an airy-yet-powerful, blues-infused vocal style.

All delivered with a genuine smile and, more often than not, a conspicuous lack of shoes.

Glenn’s solo shows have continued to rise in popularity with his 2016 tour selling out all but a couple of shows.

The reasons for this are a combination of consummately professional, yet distinctly personal performances, the familiarity of those wonderful Squeeze songs – both new and old, and the occasional spontaneous interpretation of a respected song by another artist.

Glenn’s concert is part of a busy month at Whitby Pavilion with Paul Young’s Band Los Paciminos performing on Saturday March 10.

Then three of the best loved female European bues artists: Connie Lush, Erja Lyytinen, Kyla Brox all perform on Wednesday March 21 as part of the show Ladies of the Blues. Whitby Blues Festival is on at the Pavilion on Saturday October 13.

Tickets: 01947 458 899