Museum in Glaisdale earns top rating from Trip Advisor

Tony Swift with the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame certificate.
The Museum of Victorian Science in Glaisdale has been awarded the Hall of Fame certificate by web giant Trip Advisor.

The attraction, run by Tony Swift – a former chemical analyst at Boulby Mine – and his wife Pat, earned the top accolade after five years of consistently high star ratings from its visitors.

A two-hour visit of the museum covers a range of scientific subjects, including X-rays, radioactivity, early wireless telegraphy, interspersed with amusing demonstrations and ending in a grand finale of a virtual visit to Dr Frankenstein’s laboratory.

Mr Swift graduated in aeronautics and aircraft engineering and was later a physics technician at what was Scarborough Technical College.

After working at Boulby, he became a clock maker and repairer. Down the years, he collected various educational instruments that cram the museum from floor to ceiling.