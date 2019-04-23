Murder suspect denies deliberately killing man, 47, outside Whitby pizza shop

Murder suspect Christopher Coakley has denied deliberately killing a 47-year-old man outside a pizza shop in Whitby.

Coakley, 28, from Nottinghamshire, is charged with murdering Whitby man Anthony Welford outside Porto Pizza in Windsor Terrace after midnight on February 24.

Mr Welford was taken to hospital but died of his injuries four days later.

Coakley was arrested and charged with murder. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday when he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge Guy Kearl QC adjourned the case for a trial on July 22. The trial is due to last seven-to-eight days.

Coakley, of Palace Gardens, Clipstone Village, Mansfield, was remanded in custody until then.