Move over Gordons, Whitby Gin has been voted the best London Dry Gin in Britain

The owners of a local distillery felt gin-vincible last week, after walking away as winners at the World Gin Awards.

Whitby Gin won out in the London Dry Gin category, against around 50 other entrants, at a ceremony in London, beating such well-known brands as Gordons and Tanqueray. Now the gin goes forward to contest the best London Dry Gin in the World category in February.

Luke Pentith and Jessica Slater, the young couple behind Whitby Gin, were thrilled with its success.

"It was surreal," Luke told the Whitby Gazette.

"We got the invite down to the event, which was the final tasting session, so we thought we'd go for the experience.

"We were in the London Dry Gin category against 50 others, so the competition was huge. We never once imagined we'd win it.

"We've done well in the past, getting three silvers and a goal, but to actually go and win it was amazing."

And after the success, Luke and Jess are planning to expand across 2019.

"We're really well supported by Whitby businesses, and we're starting to reach across north of England," he added.

"We've Got about 40 consumers and retailers work with. We really want to form close relationships with them.

"We did a limited edition for Goth Weekend last year, the Stoker edition. We made 199 bottles, for the 199 steps, and it was over-subscribed within 24 hours.

"It was that popular we had to allocate sales to bars, restaurants and shops, and save a proportion for the launch on Goth Weekend to sell.

"We're now looking to make a couple of permanent additions to our collection this year, as well as improve things such as our packaging. We're naturally looking to grow, but we want it to be sustainable."