Mountain Rescue team help rescue injured woman from waterfall near Whitby

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team have helped to rescue an injured women from a waterfall near Whitby.

On Tuesday August 13, the team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a request to extract a woman with a lower leg injury.

She was located on the boulder field at the base of the Mallyan Spout waterfall, near Goathland.

The patient was treated at the scene and then carried to a waiting ambulance at the road side in Goathland.