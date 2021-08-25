Motorists urged to avoid A171 between Whitby and Scarborough as police deal with collision

Stock image (JPI Media)

A section of the road has been closed.

Traffic is being diverted through Ruswarp and via the B1416.

The crash has occurred near to the junction of of the A171 and the road to Fylingthorpe. This section of road is also closed.

Those wanting to leave the Robin Hoods Bay and Fylingthorpe area, please divert out via the Hawsker direction.