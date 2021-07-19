Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision near Whitby

Stock image. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

At about 4.20pm on Sunday July 18 2021, a black Yamaha motorcycle was travelling on the B1416 from Sneaton towards the Woodsmith Mine when it left the road near to the turning for Littlebeck.

The rider, a man in his 30s from Hull, was thrown from his bike into a roadside ditch.

Prior to the collision, the Yamaha had been travelling from Whitby in company with a yellow Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle.

The Yamaha rider was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The road remained closed for investigation until 11pm the same day.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, or the two motorcycles as they travelled from the direction of Ruswarp and Whitby – or has any dashcam footage that may assist the investigation – to get in touch.