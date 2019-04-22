Motorcyclist, 49, dies after three vehicle crash on road between Scarborough and Whitby

A motorcyclist, 49, has died following a three vehicle crash on the A171 between Scarborough and Whitby

Police were called to a collision involving three vehicles on the A171 between Whitby and Scarborough, near Helwath Road junction at around 12.35pm on Friday, April 19 2019.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Fire and Ambulance services also attended the incident, which involved a white Volkswagen Golf driven by a 26-year-old man, a blue and white Suzuki SV650 motorcycle ridden by a 49-year-old man and a grey Iveco horsebox van, driven by a 39-year-old woman with a 63-year-old female passenger.

"The Volkswagen Golf and Suzuki motorbike were both travelling south along the A171, while the Iveco horsebox was travelling north along the road, when the collision occurred.

"The motorcyclist, who was from Middlesbrough, was taken to James Cook Hospital by air ambulance, but sadly died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the collision. "

The force is not yet in a position to release the identity of the man.

The other drivers, although shaken, were uninjured, however the 63-year-old female passenger from the horsebox van required medical treatment for head injuries.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident and for the Major Collision Investigation Team to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments before it happened, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Matthew Tanfield.

You can also email matthew.tanfield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote incident 12190070738 when sharing information