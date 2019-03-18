More tickets released for Michael Palin at Scarborough Spa - how and when to get tickets

More tickets are set to be released for Sir Michael Palin at Scarborough Spa next month.

The Monty Python legend and traveller/broadcaster is appearing part of Books by the Beach on Sunday April 14 at 7pm.

He will be talking about Erebus - The Story of a Ship. Michael brings the ship back to life from its launch in 1826 to ultimate catastrophe in the Arctic.

Festival director Heather French is working with the Spa box office to transfer from the Spa Theatre to the Spa Grand Hall within the same complex.

Heather said “ I am conscious that a number of people missed out on the original release of tickets to see Michael. So after detailed discussion with the Spa we’re transferring to the Grand Hall to give this special opportunity to as many people as possible. Tickets already purchased for the theatre will be valid in the Grand Hall.

Side view seats will be released on Friday March 22 10am. They will cost £10 plus booking fee.

Tickets will be on sale from Spa box office on 01723 01723) 821888 and online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk