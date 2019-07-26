More than 41,000 premises affected in Yorkshire Coast power cut

An unexpected power cut is affecting 41,580 premises on the Yorkshire Coast this afternoon.

Northern Powergrid say that the power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.

It is affecting the YO postcode areas which include districts around York, Bridlington, Driffield, Filey, Malton, Pickering, Scarborough, Selby, Thirsk, and Whitby.

Police are asking drivers to navigate the roads carefully as traffic lights are reported to be out.