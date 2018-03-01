More snow pictures as cold snap continues

Whitby has been coated in more snow and endured bitterly cold winds as the Beast from the East continues to batter the coast.
Travel continues to be a major problem for locals, with issues reported on the A171 both towards Guisborough and Scarborough this morning (Thursday).
Drivers reported vehicles becoming stuck on the road. One person tweeted: "A171 Over to Whitby. Loads of wagons stuck, sat for an hour and a half stuck."
But along with the beast, has come the beauty, with people marvelling at how Whitby looks under the snow.
Here are some pictures from around the area.