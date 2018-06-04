More pictures from the Endeavour's arrival in Whitby

Whitby harbour was packed on Friday night to welcome the Endeavour replica to its new home in Whitby.

The replica vessel made the journey along the coast from Middlesbrough to its new base in town where it will form a popular visitor attraction.

Arriving in the harbour. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

While the Australian-built replica of the tall ship has visited Whitby on three separate occasions in 1997, 2002 and 2003, now the town has welcomed the only other life-size version in the world to its quayside.

The opening of The Endeavour Experience attraction in July will be all the more poignant as this year marks 250 years since Captain Cook, who began his sea-faring career in Whitby, set out on his epic first expedition to the Pacific in command of the Endeavour.

Here are some more pictures from its arrival.

A view from above. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

Navigating through the piers. Picture by Charlotte Graham.