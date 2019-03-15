More acts to be announced next week for Scarborough Open Air Theatre's summer line-up

Scarborough Open Air Theatre is to reveal more acts for its summer 2019 season next week.

The Scarborough News understands that there will be a number of announcements, and that the first will be on Monday (18 March).

Today it was announced that Lewis Capaldi is to play a second date at the venue, after his first on 20 July sold out. The second date is on Friday 30 August, and tickets are on sale now.

Superstar Kylie Minogue will play the Scarborough venue on 1 August, and Sir Cliff Richard is there on 26 June.

Hacienda Classical will play the venue on 8 June.

Some of the acts that have been to the Open Air Theatre

Madness were revealed as the fourth act to be announced, and will bring their Nutty Boys songs to the seaside on 19 July. Lewis Capaldi was the fifth announcement.

The full line-up for this year’s Open Air Theatre concerts is expected to be all in place by Easter.

Last year, the 8,000 capacity venue sold a record number of tickets as more than 90,000 people watched artists including Britney Spears, Noel Gallagher, Gary Barlow and James.