Moorsbus service worth £250,000 a year for local economy, according to new report

MOORS bus, the community-run services which serves scores of town and villages in the North York Moors National Park, is worth some £250,000 a year to its economy, says a new report.

A survey carried out by the Moorsbus Community Interest Company, which saved the service from collapse five years ago, says the majority of its passengers used the service to get to a designated moorland walk.

Bill Breakell, the leader of the group and former transport officer for the National Park, said: “Most of the economic impact of the Moorsbus benefits smaller, more remote businesses.”

He added: “Moorsbus aims at two groups of users - those for whom the bus is the only way of getting to and from the moors, and those who can been persuaded to abandon their car. It’s unlikely that Moorsbus will save the planet, but socially, economically and environmentally it is pulling in the right direction.”

Mr Breakell said the volunteers behind Moorsbus are planning its operations for the 2019 tourist season and funds to provide it.

“Fare income accounts for only a third of the costs,” he said. Individual donations, parish councils and charities are among the main supporters.

“Our survey showed that passengers are well satisfied with the service, scoring an average of 94.3 pc out of 100 and drivers get a massive 99.2 pc thumbs-up.”