Months of activities help to raise cash for WHISH

Months of fundraising activities by Whitby couple Lieske and Ken Drewery has benefitted local children who are helped by Whitby-based charity WHISH.

Along with her husband Ken, Lieske has raised money for charity for many years, each year choosing a cause close to her heart.

She wanted to help local children with issues such as epilepsy, diabetes and other health conditions, to have days out, activities and fun.

She organised a range of events and activities, including a quiz, curry night and a dance, and paid tribute to the support she had received from Whitby Conservative Club and their staff particularly Wayne, along with help from Angela, Maria and Shaun.

A surprise bonus for WHISH was that Lieske’s total was then matched by Day Lewis pharmacy – leading to a grand total of £3,147.46.

Each year, Day Lewis has a charity day when all 350 branches throughout the country have events to raise money for local causes.

The amount of funds raised is then doubled by the company. This year they were happy to support the quiz night organised by Angela and Glenn.

Staff also had a raffle and sold cakes in store at Day Lewis Pharmacy, The Parade, to add to the amount raised.

Sue and her team thank everyone for their support and Lieske and Ken for all their hard work.

Vicky Millson, Chairman of WHISH, said: “It allowed our members to attend a range of activities over the summer holidays, including paying for annual passes for them to attend Beamish museum.

“As well as Beamish, families were able to visit Easingwold Maze, Playdale Farm, the cinema and a number of smaller trips.

“Without your generous support, it would have been impossible for us to provide as many events as we did, and we are very grateful to Lieske for thinking of us.”

As well as an official thank you from the WHISH Chairman of Trustees, Lieske also received a number of personal thank you cards made by the children themselves.

l The second Wishing Well Annual Christmas Fayre and Family Fun Day took place at The Stables CrossButts recently, when a total sum of £2,700 was raised for three very worthwhile causes –WHISH, St Catherine’s Hospice and MacMillan.