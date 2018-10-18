Monkhouse made up with first Whitby goal

Andy Monkhouse has expressed his delight at finally netting his first goal for Whitby Town, 15 months after signing for the club.

The midfielder-turned-defender levelled matters for the Seasiders on Tuesday night in the 2-1 win at Workington, before Lewis Maloney grabbed the winner ninety seconds later in a quick-fire double salvo from Whitby.

But it wasn't the fact he'd taken so long to get off the mark that surprised Monkhouse.

"Last season was the first time in my career I hadn't scored," he told the Whitby Gazette.

"I couldn't believe that I hadn't scored last year, so at least I've got off the mark this year.

"It was nice to get a goal finally for the club after all that time."

The former Hartlepool United winger has shifted into a defensive role under Chris Hardy, but despite not having experience as a centre-half, Monkhouse is starting to warm to the role.

"It's obviously a new role for me," he added.

"In all my years playing I've never once been thought of as or been considered to play centre-half or sweeper.

"I must admit, the last couple of games I've half-enjoyed it. We're not in too bad form, we're playing okay at the minute so it's been enjoyable."