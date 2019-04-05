Missing 76-year-old Stockton man believed to be travelling to Whitby, Scarborough, Leeds or Gateshead

Cleveland Police are appealing to trace a vulnerable 76-year-old man.

Trevor Cook left his home in Stockton, near Middlesbrough, at around 9am on Thursday April 4.

Police say that Trevor requires medication which he does not have with him.

The 76-year-old is described as a white male, wearing jeans, two jumpers and a shirt, a black jacket and carrying a backpack.

It is believed that he may be travelling by bus, and could be headed towards Whitby, Scarborough Leeds or Gateshead (Metro Centre).

Anyone who may have seen Trevor or may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 56335.