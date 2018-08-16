Miss Yorkshire Coast ready for national finals

Sophie Gilmour will represent the Yorkshire Coast at the finals of Miss Great Britain 2018.

The 22-year-old has been selected as the only wildcard out of the contestants in the UK and said representing Yorkshire coast is “just perfect”.

She has been entered as the wildcard through the ‘talent round’ for her chosen talent, figure skating.

The Open University student said: “I’ve been figure skating for six to seven years now. For me to be able to show it I got in contact with Billingham Forum to see if I could hire the rink and they let me do it.”

Since being entered as the wildcard Sophie has also been entered for the top 16 in the ‘beach body category’.

Sophie, from Saltburn, entered Miss Teen Valley in 2014 and said she “got hooked”.

The sales executive will compete against 50 other women from across the UK for the prestigious title.

As part of the competition Sophie is also raising money for national charity ‘Global’s Make Some Noise’. Sophie, said: “When you see the work they do it’s really inspiring and you just want to do more.”

She completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, raising nearly £400, which she describes as “fitting” for her Yorkshire Coast title.

Miss Great Britain 2018

Talking about the upcoming prospect of being Miss Great Britain 2018, Sophie said: “It would mean everything to me and I’ve worked so hard.

“I’ve entered competitions and been so close to winning but this time it feels different. I think with the pageants that I’ve done in the past I wouldn’t be who I am today.

“I’m different to other pageant girls and I want to show that its good. I want to inspire people to take a shot and show people that pageants are a really good thing.

"It would be a dream come true.”