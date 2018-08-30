Miss Yorkshire Coast completes Yorkshire Three Peaks

Sophie Gilmour, who will represent the Yorkshire Coast at the finals of Miss Great Britain 2018, has completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

As part of the competition Sophie is raising money for national charity ‘Global’s Make Some Noise’.

The 22-year-old, said: “When you see the work they do it’s really inspiring and you just want to do more.”

By completing the 24-mile challenge – which she describes as “fitting” for her Yorkshire Coast title – she has raised nearly £400 with donations still coming in.

She completed the challenge on August 12, in 12 hours 40 minutes, with her mum, stepdad and boyfriend.

Speaking about her charity work through pageants, Sophie added: “I want to help other people while having a title, being a sort of public figure makes it a little bit easier to get your

charity work out there to raise money.”

Donations can be made at www.missgb2018.everydayhero.com/uk/miss-yorkshire-coast