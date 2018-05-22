Miss Teen Whitby Katy, 17, bids for national crown

A 17-year-old model from Whitby is hoping to be crowned Miss Teen British Isles this weekend.

Katy Ventress was fast-tracked straight to the semi-finals, then to the final, by organisers of the competition, after being entered by a modelling agency. She has already been awarded the title Miss Teen Whitby as part of the process.

Now Katy, a hair and media make-up student at Redcar and Cleveland College, is now looking forward to Sunday’s final, which sees the last 15 girls in the category battle it out for the crown. There were around 10,000 applicants to begin with.

Mum Rachael told the Whitby Gazette that Katy, who is Whitby born and raised, has given up a lot to achieve what she has.

“Whatever she wants to do, she has done it,” she said, “and she never lets anything get in her way.

“It comes at a price because her social life is not what your average 17-year-old does.

“She does sacrifice a lot – Whitby is a small place and there’s not a lot to do if you don’t have a focus and it’s easy to go off on the wrong path.”

Rachael wanted to praised local businesses for their help - Julie at Robin Hood’s Bay Holiday Cottages for sponsorship, and Rachel at Bella’s for styling Katy’s hair.

The final of the event takes place in Chester. All finalists get free professional photos from the event for their portfolio and professional modelling advice from ALBA.