‘Misfits’ - a patronising opinion of our top town Whitby

Re ‘Top three place in UK seaside towns’ (Whitby Gazette, June 20, p3).

It is apparently McCarthy and Stone’s opinion that “Whitby is a misfit’s paradise”.

How insolent.

How disrespectful.

How patronising.

Clearly though, as they are about to build their second large development in Whitby, they have no objection to making massive profits from the misfits.

As a misfit resident myself, I can’t be the only one who hopes this is McCarthy and Stone’s ‘Ratner’ moment.

Jill Raffo

Kingfisher Drive

Whitby