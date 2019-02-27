Miley Cyrus and The 1975 are among the big names at this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend... In Middlesbrough

Some of the biggest names in the music business will be just up the road on Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

This morning, BBC Radio 1 announced the first world-renowned bands and artists to headline this year's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough's Stewart Park, over the weekend of May 25-26.

Although the full line-up for the weekend is yet to be announced, Greg James revealed on the breakfast show this morning just some of the names heading to Teesside, and they didn't disappoint.

The 1975, fresh off the back of a double whammy of awards at the Brits last week, will be playing at the weekend, along with Little Mix, Zara Larsson and Miley Cyrus.

Also announced were Mabel and Khalid, with the full line-up expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

The event marks a return to the park by Radio 1 19 years after the station held its One Big Sunday event.

Details of how you can get hold of tickets are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.