Michael Ball tour - where he's playing and how to get tickets

Singer Michael Ball
Singer Michael Ball

Singer Michael Ball is back on the road following the release of his first solo album in four years Coming Home to You.

The album includes the songs: Coming Home to You, Love is Like a Butterfly, Miss You Nights, I Just Can't Help Believin' and Bright Eyes.

“Making this album was such a labour of love. I have never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I can’t ever remember being more proud and excited by the results of so many months hard work, long days, huge laughs and genuine good fellowship," said the singer and Radio 2 presenter.

Tour dates include:

Sunday April 21: York Barbican

Wednesday April 24: Bonus Arena, Hull

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.uk