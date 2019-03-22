Mental health charity to hold course in Whitby

The mental health charity Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind is holding a free two-and-a-half-hour course in Whitby with the aim of boosting people’s wellbeing.

The Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing workshop, on Friday March 29, is open to anyone, whether they are struggling with their mental health or just want to improve their own coping skills.

In the session at St Hilda’s Business Centre, people will learn more about mental ill-health, build on and develop their own coping strategies as well as giving them the chance to meet others who might be experiencing similar difficulties.

You can look at mental health awareness and wellbeing, how it affects people and

what steps they can take to feel happier, more positive and able to get the most from life.

This session is being held from 11am until 1.30pm at WHISH in St Hilda’s Business Centre

on The Ropery, Whitby.

It will be delivered by a member of the charity’s staff in a relaxed atmosphere with

opportunities for people to share and talk if they wish.

Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind has a small fund to help people pay for transport if

they are able to show evidence of financial hardship.

Anyone interested in attending, or if you are a professional who would like to refer

someone, can call the charity in advance on (01723) 356562 to book their place.