Mead gunning for City scalp in Continental Cup final clash

Beth Mead is hoping to fire Arsenal Ladies to Continental Cup success in next week’s final against Manchester City.

Mead and her Arsenal side tackle league leaders City next Wednesday and the striker is in top form heading into the final clash.

She had only scored four goals before season, but has now netted a further 10 times in just 15 appearances.

Last Friday night’s winner against Everton took her into double figures this campaign, and Mead is hoping to carry her scintillating form into next week’s FA WSL Continental Cup final against high-flying Manchester City.

“It’s nice to be scoring goals,” she said.

“We were playing with 10 players at the time, so the girls were tired but we were keeping possession well and it I think was nice to get that breakthrough with the goal.

“Obviously, it was nice to go into the break before the SheBelieves Cup with a win,” Mead added.

“We have to hope that we stay injury-free for the final.

“Anything in this league is possible and we want to keep pushing.

“There’s mistakes in every team in this league and we want to keep putting pressure on the top two and hopefully they will make more mistakes and we will get higher in the table.”