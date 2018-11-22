Mary Poppins returns to Whitby cinema

Mary Poppins Returns, PG

Whitby Pavilion from December 28 to January 10

There will be 21 screenings of the new Disney Mary Poppins at the Pavilion over the festive period. In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy missing in their lives. Emily Blunty plays the nanny.

Ticketstimes: 01947 458899