Marvellous Marie makes it 101 not out!

“I’ve never been a drinker, smoker or a swearer!”

That, insists 101-year-old Marie Floyd-Norris, is the key to reaching such a grand age.

She doesn’t look it – “and I don’t feel it,” she concurs.

Marie celebrated her milestone recently with staff and fellow residents at Peregrine House in Whitby’s Upgang Lane.

She comes from the Sedman family, who had farms from Robin Hood’s Bay to Hackness.

Marie started working in cotton mills, but she also fitted carpets and then went into nursing.

She has two daughters, two grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Her husband Geoffrey died in Whitby, in 1994.