Man will appear in court today after assault outside Whitby pizza shop, on Windsor Terrace

A man will appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court today following a serious assault in Whitby at the weekend.

The 28-year-old from Nottinghamshire has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace at around 12.05am on Sunday, 24 February.

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries during the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and in particular are asking anyone who was in Porto Pizza between 11.45pm on Saturday, 23 February and 12.15am on Sunday, 24 February to contact them regardless whether they witnessed the assault or not.

North Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 12190034150.

The man charged has been remanded in custody to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court today.