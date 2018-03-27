Man seriously injured in Bridlington street attack

A MAN suffered a fractured eye socket during an attack in Bridlington.

Police said two men allegedly attacked the 55-year-old on Lansdowne Road after he left a nearby pub.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured eye socket and cuts and bruises.

The incident happened on Lansdowne Road at around midnight on March 10, but police only released last night. (Mon March 26)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "The victim had been drinking in a nearby pub when he went outside and was reportedly followed by two suspects who assaulted him."

"Did you see what happened? Do you have any information? Please call 101 quoting log 292 of 11/03/18."