Man rescued from flat fire in Corners Terrace, Whitby

A man has been rescued by firefighters following a fire in Corners Terrace, Whitby.

Crews from Whitby, Lythe and Danby attended the fire, at a first floor flat, yesterday morning at around 9.35am.

The fire was confined to the living room causing 100% fire damage.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One male was rescued by firefighters from the bedroom before being handed over into the care of the ambulance service.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera."

North Yorkshire Police also attended the scene and put road closures in place while emergency services responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.