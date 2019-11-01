Man dies in three vehicle crash on A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby

A man has died following a collision on the A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby.

The incident, involving three vehicles – a silver Kia Rio, a black Lexus IS and a petrol tanker - happened around 6.42am today (Friday November 1).

The petrol tanker and Kia Rio were travelling in the direction towards Whitby and the Lexus was traveling towards Guisborough.

One person sadly died at the scene but police are "not in a position to name the deceased at this stage".

The driver of the Lexus was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but stable injuries. The driver of the tanker was uninjured.

Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

In particular, anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam in operation prior to the collision is urged to contact them.

Officers would also like to speak to the driver of vehicle, described as a Land Rover, that briefly stopped at the scene but then continued on their journey.

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote reference number 12190201463 when providing details about this incident.

The stretch of road is likely to remain closed until this afternoon (Friday November 1) and motorists are advised to use alternative routes until further notice.