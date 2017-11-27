Man dead after being struck by car on A64 in North Yorkshire - road remains closed

A MAN has died after he was involved in collision with a car on in the A64 in North Yorkshire.

Paramedics called police just after 6pm today (Mon Nov 27) to report a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a pedestrian.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the west bound A64 near West Knapton.

The A64 is currently closed in both directions and is not expected to be reopened until at least 11.30pm tonight as police investigations continue.

Highways England said the A64 is closed between its junction with the B1248 near Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Sherburn.

Diversions are in place.