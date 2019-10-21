Man charged with murder following Whitby death

A man in his 40s is appearing in court charged with murder following the death of a 46-year-old man in Whitby.

The victim was found at the bottom of a staircase of a flat at the Esplanade on September 29.

He had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

Sadly, he died in hospital just under two weeks later.

North Yorkshire Police is now in a position to name the deceased man as Kirk William Harland, 46, of Whitby.

Mr Harland’s family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

The suspect was initially arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident to allow further investigations to take place.

Following further enquiries after Mr Harland’s death, a decision was made to charge the suspect with murder on Friday.

The charge was accepted by the CPS and he was remanded to appear for his first hearing at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The case has been sent to Leeds Crown Court.

Mr Harland’s family say he was known locally as ‘Captain’.

They have urged anyone with information about his death to come forward and help the police.

If you have any information about the incident that happened at the Esplanade, Whitby on September 29 which you have not yet shared with detectives, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough CID.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 12190182584.