Man charged with arson following fire at Whitby's Costa Coffee

A man has been charged with arson following a fire at a coffee shop in the heart of Whitby.

The 48-year-old man from Saltburn-by-the-Sea is due to appear at York Crown Court next month.

Costa Coffee, on Baxtergate, was closed for almost three weeks after the incident which caused damage to the exterior shop front and 15% fire damage inside.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident at 12.10am on Wednesday April 24 after a report of a number of bin bags alight against the building.

Crews from Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay found that this was in fact due to a fire to a wheelie bin which is believed to have been caused accidentally by a dropped light.

READ MORE: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/crime/whitby-s-costa-coffee-closed-following-fire-damage-1-9744202