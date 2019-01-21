Man arrested twice in 24 hours on suspicion of drug driving in Whitby and Scarborough

A man has been arrested twice in 24 hours on suspicion of drug driving - and the second arrested was just two hours after being released.

Scarborough Police arrested the man on Saturday evening after attending a road traffic collision on the A171 near Whitby.

A spokesperson from the Scarborough Response Team, said: "The driver immediately appeared under the influence of drugs and tested positive for cannabis. He also failed miserably during a field impairment test.

"He was arrested on suspicion of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and taken to custody where a sample of blood was obtained for analysis."

The driver was released on Sunday morning under investigation pending the results of the test.

Two hours later, North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group, assisted by PC 456, attended another road traffic collision involving the very same driver on Scalby Road, Scarborough.

"He had managed to crash his white van into a stationary parked car. When we arrived, it was clear he was again under the influence and so another roadside drugs test was required of him.

"The driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested for drug driving - again. Understandably, he wasn't too happy about going back to custody after being released just two hours earlier," they added.

For the second time in 24 hours, the driver had a blood sample taken and sent off to the Regional Scientific Support Service for analysis.

He has been released under investigation pending the results. His van was also recovered to a compound for causing an obstruction in the road.