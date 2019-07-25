Man, 28, jailed for manslaughter after Whitby pizza shop assault

A man has been sentenced for manslaughter after attacking a 47-year-old man outside a pizza takeaway in Whitby leaving him with fatal injuries.

Christopher John Coakley, 28, of Clipstone, Nottinghamshire was sentenced to eight years in prison for the manslaughter of 47-year-old Whitby man, Anthony John Welford at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, July 25.

MORE NEWS: Brompton Cricket Club rebusmits plans for new pavillion following health and safety objections



Around 12.05am on Sunday February 24 2019, Coakley assaulted Mr Welford outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace in Whitby causing him to fall and sustain a serious head injury.

Coakley then left the scene whilst members of the public went to Mr Welford’s aid, calling an ambulance and putting him in the recovery position.

Mr Welford was transported James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where it was found he had suffered severe brain damage as a result of the head injury.

He remained in a critical condition and died four days later from his injury.

Coakley was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Speaking about the case, Detective Superintendent Allan Harder of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an extremely tragic case where a man has lost his life at the hands of an aggressive attacker who then fled the scene showing no thought to the consequences of his actions.

"The sentence given to Coakley reflects the seriousness of the offence he committed and the life-changing consequences for Mr Welford’s family.

"I hope this gives the family some closure to what has been a very difficult and distressing time.”

MORE NEWS: Body found in sea off Bridlington coast

