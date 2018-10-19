'Maloney's addition makes attack line exciting' - Hardy

Chris Hardy believes that the addition of Lewis Maloney has made his side an "exciting" prospect going forward.

The young attack-minded midfielder rejoined the club on loan last week from Gateshead and made an almost immediate impact, netting the winner in his first start at Workington on Tuesday night.

And Blues boss Hardy believes that his addition gives Whitby another dimension to their play.

"Lewis, for us, was an important addition," he said.

"He gives us another dimension to our play. He's an exciting player who likes to get on the ball.

"We've spoken about the importance of finding passes in the final third and breaking lines and Lewis offers us another outlet to do that.

"He gives us the option to have two players capable of that when he plays alongside Dale Hopson. It makes our attack line exciting.

"It can only benefit Junior [Mondal] and Matty [Tymon] having that sort of service to thrive off. If we can get balls beyond defenders then we have the players to make those opportunities count."