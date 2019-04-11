Make a will and help raise funds for Saint Catherine's Hospice

If you've not yet made a will, you could get one drawn up and help Saint Catherine's Hospice at the same time.

Make a Will Week 2019 is happening from April 29 to May 3 - and solicitors are already taking bookings.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair.

Last year the event was a huge success, raising over £17,000 for patient care.

Tracy Murray, of Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers, Scarborough, said: “We take part every year to support Saint Catherine’s as it’s such a worthwhile cause.

“We have people booked in already! It’s nice to know that people are so keen to take part and contribute. We find that people are happy to pay the suggested donation or more.”

You can book in to see someone in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington, Kirkbymoorside or Driffield. The appointment must fall between April 29 and May 3.

Mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.

For full details, including participating solicitors, visit HERE.