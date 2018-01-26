Major travel disruption: Train service affected between Whitby and Middlesbrough

The Esk Valley Railway line has been blocked at Glaisdale, leading to travel disruption between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

Train services to and from Middlesbrough will terminate at and start back from Lealholm. There are no trains between Lealholm and Whitby and the disruption is expected until the end

of the day on Saturday (January 27).

Early estimates from repair staff suggest that no train service will be able to operate beyond Lealholm until Sunday (January 28).

Replacement road transport will operate as follows: SS Suncruises will operate non-stop services to and from Whitby, connecting with trains at Lealholm.



Taxis will operate all stations services between Whitby and Lealholm.



Customers travelling from stations that have help points are advised to use these to obtain up to date information. Alternatively contact the Customer Experience Centre on 0800 200 6060.



For live information, visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet @northernassist. Northern has apologise for the inconvenience.