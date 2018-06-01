Major restoration plan for 300-year-old Whitby church: have your say

Hidden away between Java Cafe and the Sutcliffe Gallery, Flowergate Old Chapel has been part of Whitby’s heritage since 1720 and is now is in need of major restoration.

It is a place of worship where its congregation meet each month and is open every year to hundreds of visitors on Heritage Open Days organised and managed by the Whitby Civic Society.

The Friends of Flowergate Old Chapel would like to invite you to an open meeting at the chapel on Saturday, June 2, at 11am.

The purpose of this is to widen awareness of the chapel’s future in Whitby and particularly of the project to celebrate the ministry and activism of its most renowned minister, Francis Haydn Williams, between 1888-1910 and of its heritage as the oldest nonconformist place of worship in the town.

We recognise the importance of the chapel as a community resource and also as a place in keeping with its heritage, where ethical and spiritual values can be explored in a variety of different ways.

This is an opportunity to consider future community use of the building and to hear ideas that the Friends group are developing.

We hope to see many of you who have already supported the project generously.

We look forward to a lively and productive meeting to take the Francis Haydn Williams project to a wider public both in Whitby and further afield.

Rev Margaret Kirk, minister with pastoral oversight,

Sandra Smith, chairman, Friends of Flowergate Chapel,

Flowergate Whitby