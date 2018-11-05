Major plans drawn up to keep Borough's roads open this winter

Hundreds of miles of roads in the Scarborough, Ryedale and North York Moors National Park area are programmed for action to keep them open this winter in a major plan drawn up by county highway chiefs to deal with snow and ice conditions.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, NYCC’s Executive member for highways, said that a £7m budget was in place to deal with severe road conditions in England’s biggest rural county.

Eight new replacement gritting trucks have been added to the county’s fleet, taking it to 86 strong.

In addition the authority uses 111 farm contractors, five road snow blowers as well as footpath snow blowers.

Cllr Mackenzie said 55 tonnes of rock salt was stored in barns, and buildings, including the West Ayton depot, and 8,000 grit heaps and bins were provided on roadsides.

“We give high priority to keep North Yorkshire on the move in bad weather conditions, with major roads given the highest. And then the secondary roads,” he said.

Highway staff will be putting updates on NYCC’s Twitter account and Facebook (@ northyorkscc) or https//www.facebook.com/northyorkscc