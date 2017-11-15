Major funding boost for Whitby piers repairs

The vital funds needed to restore Whitby's damaged piers have received a major boost, with the county council pledging almost £2million towards coastal protection schemes.

The money will go towards vital remedial work on the piers, along with a major coastal protection scheme at South Cliff in Scarborough.

Damage to Whitby's East pier. Pictures by Paul Atkinson.

The Council’s Executive agreed to the funding today to ensure the priority project goes ahead. The county council had already made a £1.2m contribution in 2015 towards the South Cliff work, but further assessment by Scarborough Borough Council has led to an increase in the expected cost.

In addition, Scarborough Council has requested a contribution to remedial work on Whitby piers and the £1.9m agreed today will go towards both schemes, taking North Yorkshire’s share of the funding up to £3.1m.

North Yorkshire’s leader County Councillor Carl Les said: “The borough council is the primary authority for coastal defences, but due to the scale of the work required for these crucial schemes we have agreed to give this essential funding to help make up the shortfall in the multi-million pound works. The Whitby pier and Scarborough South Cliff infrastructures are critically important to our shared communities.’’

Whitby County Councillor David Chance, who is Executive Member for Stronger Communities, said: “This is excellent news as both schemes are vital to the coastal area. It is crucial that funding is in place to allow these projects to progress.’’

Scalby County Councillor Derek Bastiman, who is also leader of Scarborough Borough Council, added: “I very much welcome the decision of the Executive to commit significant funding

contributions to these two vital schemes for Whitby and Scarborough. It clearly demonstrates the importance of county and district councils working in partnership to protect the area’s infrastructure and environment for the benefit of local residents and businesses.”

Whitby County Councillor Joe Plant said: ”This is great news for Whitby. It is not long ago that the council leader agreed to help with this vital project and hopefully now work can start in the New Year. I appreciate NYCC’s support and contribution to make sure this much needed work goes ahead.’’